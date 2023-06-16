US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual 'understanding'

The United States is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear programme, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said.

These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement requiring review by the US Congress, where many oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression and its support for proxies that have attacked US interests in the region.

Having failed to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington hopes to restore some limits on Iran to keep it from getting a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race. Tehran says it has no ambition to develop a nuclear weapon.

The 2015 deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, had capped Tehran's uranium enrichment at 3.67% purity and its stockpile of this material at 202.8 kg (447 pounds) - limits Tehran has since far exceeded.

US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran's nuclear efforts since the breakdown of indirect US-Iranian talks. The willingness to restart discussions illustrates the rising sense of urgency in Western capitals about Iran's programme.