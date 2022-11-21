G7 calls for 'significant' UN response to North Korea missile launches

"(North Korea's) actions demand a united and robust response by the international community," the ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy said.

Pyongyang tested on Friday a ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its security presence in the region.

The G7 statement said Friday's test was a "reckless act" and "another blatant violation" of UN resolutions.

"The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by (North Korea) in 2022 ... pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security," the G7 statement said, adding that the country "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state".