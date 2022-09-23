More than 30 migrants dead, more than a dozen rescued in Syrian waters

It could not be immediately confirmed if it was the same boat mentioned by the Syrian authorities.

The Syrian transport ministry statement said the director of the small island port of Arwad off the coast of Tartus informed them at 4:30 p.m. that a drowned person had been sighted near an anchored ship.

The ministry sent a boat to recover the body.

It then found the body of a child -- and other bodies began to appear.

The majority of victims and survivors were found near Arwad, the ministry said.

Rescue operations had stopped overnight due to weather conditions, including high waves.

The Lebanese army on Wednesday said it had rescued 55 people on board one malfunctioning boat in the country's territorial waters that it towed back to shore.

In April, a migrant boat that set off from near Tripoli sank during an interception by the Lebanese navy off the country's coast.

About 80 Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian migrants were on board, of whom some 40 were rescued, seven were confirmed dead and around 30 officially remain missing.

The number of people who have left or tried to leave Lebanon by sea nearly doubled in 2021 from 2020, the United Nations refugee agency said earlier this month.

It rose again by more than 70% in 2022 compared with the same period last year.

The main reasons cited include an "inability to survive in Lebanon due to the deteriorating economic situation" and the "lack of access to basic services and limited job opportunities," it said.