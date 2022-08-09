The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer: Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon

The Razoni left Odesa last week carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn. The ship was scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Sunday but it changed its destination to Turkey's Mersin port and is currently at anchor off Turkey's southern coast, according to Refinitiv ship tracker data.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings the halt in Ukrainian grain shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

So far, around 243,000 tonnes of corn has been exported from Ukraine on seven ships since the first departure on Aug 1, according to a Reuters tally of data from Turkey's defence ministry.