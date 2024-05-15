Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Blinken says US will give Ukraine $2 billion in military financing

He says that the support for Ukraine comes at a "critical time" as the country faces a renewed Russian onslaught

US will give Ukraine $2bn in military financing: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hold a joint press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 15, 2024. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Reuters

Published : 15 May 2024, 08:03 PM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 08:03 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
3 more deaths from dengue
3 more deaths from dengue
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More