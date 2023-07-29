India, UK could sign trade deal this year

New Delhi sees an FTA with Britain as crucial to hopes of becoming a bigger exporter, while the UK would obtain wider access for its whisky, premium cars and legal services.

For India, an FTA with the UK would be its first with a developed country after it signed an interim trade pact with Australia last year.

For Britain, it is part of a quest for diversified global trade relationships after its 2020 exit from the European Union.

"While we’ve made good progress in closing chapters, we’re now focused on the high ambition areas including goods, services, and investment," a spokesperson for Britain's Department for Business and Trade said.

"We are clear that we will only sign when we have a deal that is fair, balanced, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy."

It comes at a crucial time for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to solidify New Delhi's business-friendly image ahead of national elections early next year.

The 11th round of talks was concluded recently in London during a visit by Barthwal and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.