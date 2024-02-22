    বাংলা

    China asks World Court to speak out on 'unlawful' Israeli occupation

    Palestinian representatives asked the judges to declare Israel's occupation of their territory illegal and said its opinion could help reach a two-state solution

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 04:09 PM

    China asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday to give its opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian Territories, which it said was illegal.

    "Justice has been long delayed, but it must not be denied," China's Foreign Ministry's legal adviser Ma Xinmin told the court in The Hague, in the Netherlands.

    "Fifty-seven years have passed since Israel began its occupation of the OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territories). The unlawful nature of the occupation and sovereignty over the occupied territories remain unchanged," he said.

    The UN's top court, also known as the World Court, this week is hearing arguments from more than 50 states following a request by the UN General Assembly in 2022 to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation.

    The hearings are part of a Palestinian push to get international legal institutions to examine Israel's conduct, which has become more urgent since the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel, which killed 1,200 people, and Israel's military response that has since killed about 29,000 Palestinians.

    Israel, which is not taking part in the hearings, said in written comments that the court's involvement could be harmful to achieving a negotiated settlement.

    On Monday, Palestinian representatives asked the judges to declare Israel's occupation of their territory illegal and said its opinion could help reach a two-state solution.

    The judges are expected to take roughly six months to issue an opinion on the request.

    RELATED STORIES
    Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024.
    US, Russia to speak on Israeli occupation at top UN court
    the World Court, was asked in 2022 by the UN General Assembly to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories
    Protesters hold a Palestinian flag as they gather outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024.
    World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories
    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will speak first in the legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague
    Bangladesh supports South Africa’s case against Israel to halt Gaza genocide: FM Mahmud
    Bangladesh supports S Africa’s case to halt Gaza genocide: FM
    The foreign minister welcomes the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians
    People hold flags during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024.
    Reactions to World Court ruling on Israel's war in Gaza
    The World Court stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire as requested by South Africa

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps