US to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid

The United States will send an additional $5.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, made up of $4.5 billion in budgetary support and $1 billion in military assistance, to help it come to grips with the turmoil of this year's Russian invasion.

The $4.5 billion budgetary grant will fund urgent government needs including payments for pensions, social welfare and healthcare costs, bringing total US fiscal aid for Ukraine to $8.5 billion since Russia's February invasion, the US Agency for International Development said.

The funding, coordinated with the US Treasury Department through the World Bank, will go to the Ukraine government in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August, USAID said.

It follows previous transfers of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June, USAID said. Washington has also provided billions of dollars in military and security support.

The $1 billion arms package announced by the Pentagon is the largest single military package under President Joe Biden's drawdown authority, including long-range rocket munitions and armored medical transport vehicles

It includes as many as 50 M113 armoured medical transports and munitions for the US-supplied HIMARS long range rocket launchers and for the NASAMS surface-to-air missile system.