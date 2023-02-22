US faults Russia on arms control, will watch carefully

The United States on Tuesday called Russia's decision to suspend participation in their last major pillar of nuclear arms control irresponsible but it also left room for Moscow to reverse course.

President Vladimir Putin delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending the New START bilateral arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.

He spoke a day after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv to show US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began with Russia's Feb 24 invasion and has killed tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides.

"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Athens.

"We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We’ll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies."