White House: US 'deeply dismayed' by Israeli settlement expansion

Senior members of Netanyahu's far-right coalition have sought to further expand settlement in West Bank territory captured by Israel in a 1967 war and where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

Most world powers consider Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal. Israel disputes that and cites biblical, historical and political links to the West Bank, as well as security interests.

"We are deeply dismayed by Israelis' announcement that they will advance thousands of new settlements and retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were until now illegal under Israeli law," Jean-Pierre said.

On Sunday, Israel granted retroactive authorization to nine settler outposts in the West Bank and announced mass construction of new homes in established settlements.