ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners

"If more prisoners are executed, we will be forced to rethink...our role vis a vis ASEAN's five-point consensus," said Hun Sen, who is the current chair of ASEAN and was speaking at the start of a meeting of the group's foreign ministers.

Hun Sen said that ASEAN's unity had been challenged by the political and security implications of the crisis in Myanmar, which has spiralled into an economic and humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister said that while the five-point consensus had "not advanced to everyone's wishes" there had been some progress including in providing humanitarian aid.

But he went on to say the current situation had "changed dramatically" and could be seen as even worse than before the peace agreement because of the junta's execution of the activists.