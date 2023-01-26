Russia unleashes missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of the growing "direct involvement" of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old conflict, something both deny.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy producer, said it was conducting pre-emptive emergency shutdowns in Kyiv, the surrounding region and the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.

In Odesa, the Black Sea port designated a "World Heritage in Danger" site on Wednesday by the UN cultural agency UNESCO, Russian missiles damaged energy facilities, authorities said, just as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was arriving.

Colonna was due to meet her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss humanitarian and military aid and potentially whether France might join its NATO allies in supplying Ukraine with battle tanks, in this case its own Leclerc model.

Both Moscow and Kyiv, which have so far relied on Soviet-era T-72 tanks, are expected to mount new ground offensives in spring.

'FIST OF FREEDOM'

Ukraine has been asking for hundreds of modern tanks in the hope of using them to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the south and east.

"The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

"We have to form such a 'tank fist', such a 'fist of freedom'."

Maintaining Kyiv's drumbeat of requests, Zelensky said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and asked for long-range missiles and aircraft.

Ukraine's allies have already provided billions of dollars in military aid, including sophisticated US missile systems that have helped turn the tide of the war.

The United States has been wary of deploying its difficult-to-maintain M1 Abrams tanks, but ultimately promised 31 to persuade Germany to pledge its more easily operated German-built Leopards.

Germany will initially send 14 tanks from its inventory and approve shipments by allied European states, with the ultimate aim of equipping two battalions - in the region of 100 tanks.

It said its Leopards should be operational in three to four months, and Britain said on Thursday it expected the 14 Challenger tanks it is sending to be in Ukraine in two months.

But analysts said Ukrainian commanders can already be less cautious in deploying tanks they have, knowing that replacements are coming.

The Leopard is a system that any NATO member can service, and crews and mechanics can be trained together, Ukrainian military expert Viktor Kevlyuk told Espreso TV.

"If we have been brought into this club by providing us with these vehicles, I would say our prospects look good."

FIGHTING IN EAST UKRAINE