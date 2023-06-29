US expects more cooperation with India in South China Sea

Asked whether India would have a growing role in the South China Sea and greater cooperation with the US there, Kritenbrink said "Yes," adding that there would be greater collaboration among a group of regional powers - the US, India, Japan and Australia - known as the Quad.

He said the US focus in the region was on building capacity of allies, partners and friends that share a vision for a peaceful and stable world.

"We will welcome cooperation with any country that embraces that vision. That of course includes India," Kritenbrink said.

"Large countries should not bully smaller ones," he added, referring to China's disputes with other South China Sea claimants.

Tensions are high in contested parts of the sea, one of the world's most important trade routes and a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

China claims almost the entire sea as its territory and says disputes should be left to countries in the region to settle without outside interference.