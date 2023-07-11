NATO allies on Monday reached agreement on defence plans detailing how the alliance would respond to a Russian attack, overcoming a Turkish hurdle one day before leaders meet for a summit in Vilnius, five diplomats told Reuters.

NATO had for decades seen no need for large-scale defence plans, as it fought smaller wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and felt certain post-Soviet Russia no longer posed an existential threat.

But with Europe's bloodiest war since 1945 raging just beyond its borders in Ukraine, it is now warning that it must have all planning in place well before a conflict with a peer adversary such as Moscow might erupt.