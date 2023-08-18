Taiwan vice president returns from sensitive US stopover

Taiwan Vice President William Lai returned on Friday from a sensitive visit to the United States, a trip China has condemned and which has brought warnings from Taiwanese officials it could prompt more Chinese military drills near the island.

"Because of everyone's hard work, Taiwan's power is stronger and stronger, and it showed the international community that Taiwan is a force for good, that the international community really pays great attention to Taiwan," he said after returning to Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and has denounced the transit stops in the US, calling Lai a separatist and a "troublemaker".

Taiwanese officials have said China is likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island, using Lai's US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of next year's presidential election and make them "fear war".

Democratically governed Taiwan has so far not reported any unusual Chinese military movements near the island.

Amid heightened tensions between China and the US, Asia has seen a flurry of military posturing and joint drills on both sides in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Japan's government reported 11 Chinese and Russian naval ships, including destroyers, had crossed waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako, a waterway crucial to access to the Pacific and East China Seas.

The islands lie directly to the east of Taiwan and Okinawa is home to a major US military base.

A person familiar with security planning in the region told Reuters the China-Russian fleet had conducted simulation attacks on US forces stationed in Okinawa as well as drills to seize strategic locations.

The US Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier was also in the waters about 800 nautical miles (1,500 km) off Taiwan's eastern coast as of Thursday evening, the person added.