Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Trump vows tax cuts, warns vaguely of 'danger' from immigrants

He highlights the recent arrests of eight people from Tajikistan in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia

Trump warns of 'danger' from immigrants
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a rally and celebration of his birthday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters

Published : 15 Jun 2024, 09:48 PM

Updated : 15 Jun 2024, 09:48 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Switzerland claim impressive win against Hungary
Switzerland claim impressive win against Hungary
India's last group match against Canada abandoned
India's last group match against Canada abandoned
DNCC to clear Eid animal waste in 6, DSCC in 24 hours
DNCC to clear Eid animal waste in 6, DSCC in 24 hours
Argentina name 26-man squad for Copa America
Argentina name 26-man squad for Copa America
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More