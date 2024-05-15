Zelensky postpones travel abroad as Russian troops enter Ukraine border town

Zelensky has postponed all his foreign travel planned for the coming days, his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov says

A local resident evacuates to Kharkiv due to Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

President Volodymyr Zelensky postponed all his foreign trips as the battlefield situation continued to deteriorate on Wednesday and Kyiv said fighting raged in the northeastern border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

The capture of the town, 5 km (3 miles) from the border, would be Russia's most significant gain since it launched an incursion into the region on Friday, opening a new front in its invasion and forcing Kyiv to rush in reinforcements.

The assault keeps Ukraine's forces, also holding the 1,000 km (600 mile) front line in east and south, off balance ahead of what Zelenskiy has said could be a big Russian offensive in the coming weeks. Moscow has been slowly making ground in the east for months.

"The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the town of Vovchansk," Oleksiy Kharkivskyi, Vovchansk's patrol police chief, said on Facebook.

Dmytro Lazutkin, a spokesman for the defence ministry, said "some" Russian infantry groups had entered the town. Ukrainian troops later managed to "partially" push them back, the general staff said, but "defensive actions" raged in the north and northwestern outskirts.

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces captured two more settlements in the region, bringing the total count to 12 since Friday. The latest were Hlyboke and Lukyantsi, it said, both about 25 km from Kharkiv's outskirts.

Ukraine said late on Tuesday it pulled back to new positions in the Vovchansk and Lukyantsi areas due to "a consequence of enemy fire and storming action".

Police remained in Vovchansk and were continuing to evacuate people, Kharkivskyi said. Nearly 8,000 people have been evacuated from Vovchansk and border areas since Friday's assault.

WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY

Zelensky has postponed all his foreign travel planned for the coming days, his spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said, after the Ukrainian leader held a daily conference call with senior military figures to discuss the situation in Kharkiv region and the supply of weapons.

Ukraine is trying to snuff out the assault in the Kharkiv region, while holding the line against Moscow's main thrust in the eastern Donbas region and guarding against potential new border incursions.

The top military spy has warned that Russia had small groups of forces located to the north of Kharkiv region along its border with the Sumy region.

Ukraine's shortage of troops is compounded by months of delayed weapons deliveries, in particular from the United States where Congress took six months to approve a major aid package.

"For Russians, now is actually a window of opportunity... The Russians feel it, they have accumulated enough resources," Serhii Rakhmanin, lawmaker and a member of the Ukrainian parliamentary committee for security and defence, told Reuters.

He expected the next three months to be the most critical for Ukraine, but anticipated that the situation would improve due to fresh weapons supplies, if they arrive in time.

The deteriorating situation in Kharkiv region coincided with a visit to Kyiv by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the U.S. was aiming to ensure the speedy delivery of much needed weapons to battlefield.

"We're rushing ammunition, armoured vehicles, missiles, air defences - rushing them to get to the front lines to protect soldiers, to protect civilians," he said.

Kyiv says the Russian assault into the northeast does not present an imminent threat to the region's city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, that is home to 1.3 million people.