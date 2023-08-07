Biden order curbing investment to China expected next week

The order is expected to target US private equity, venture capital and joint venture investments in semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence in China. Most investments captured by the order will require that the government be notified about them. Some transactions will be prohibited, sources have said.

"It fills a gap in our current regime," said Cordell Hull, a former US Commerce Department official. "We have prohibitions on exporting the technology. We have restrictions on inbound investment. This will help to plug that gap on funding and know-how and give the government visibility into these capital flows."

The regulations are not expected to take effect right away and the administration will solicit comment on its proposals. It has already conducted meetings with stakeholders and has been consulting with allies.

The topic also came up last month during US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meetings with Chinese officials.

In a briefing with reporters at the end of her trip, Yellen said the potential restrictions were "highly targeted, and clearly directed, narrowly, at a few sectors where we have specific national security concerns."

She said the order would be enacted in a transparent way, through a rule-making process that would allow public input.

Asked about the expected order, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said the United States "habitually politicizes technology and trade issues and uses them as a tool and weapon in the name of national security."

China will follow developments and firmly safeguard its rights and interests, he said.