US jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia turns north to Philippines

Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19. The plane left Kuala Lumpur at 3:42 pm (0742 GMT) and flew east towards Borneo on a route that skirted the South China Sea. Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, sources said earlier.

Like SPAR19, a second US air force plane arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, SPAR20 had not left the Malaysian capital.

A visit to Taiwan by Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the US presidency and a long-time critic of China, would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing. She has not confirmed if she would visit the self-governed island which Beijing claims as its own.