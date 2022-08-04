    বাংলা

    China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan after G7 Taiwan statement

    The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson says

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 08:20 AM
    The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia had been cancelled.

    The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

    The foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

