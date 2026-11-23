Fire burns after an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port, Libya, Nov 22, 2026, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Social media/via REUTERS

Fire burns after an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at Benghazi port, Libya, Nov 22, 2026, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Social media/via REUTERS

A suspected drone attack caused an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya, the country's eastern-based government said on Sunday after a preliminary investigation.

No one has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack, and there was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used naval drones and missiles to target Russian warships and naval facilities, mainly in the Black Sea.

Ten people, including Russians and Libyans, were slightly injured in the incident and were receiving treatment in Benghazi, medical sources said.

Satellite imagery provider Vantor said imagery showed the vessel was the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, or small warship.

Imagery taken on Sunday showed that most of the vessel had capsized and sunk, with only its bow still visible above water. Smoke was also visible rising from part of the ship's superstructure, with significant debris scattered along the pier.

Later on Sunday, a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag was hit by a drone boat off the coast of Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters.

Libyan naval forces rescued the vessel's crew, the sources added. The health ministry said some crew members were in stable condition after sustaining minor injuries.

The sources said Libyan naval and air forces also intercepted more than 20 drone boats off the coast of Benghazi on Sunday evening.

The eastern-based government has submitted a formal request to the UN General Assembly and Security Council for an international investigation into the attacks, Prime Minister Osama Hamad said in a statement.

He called for an investigation into "suspicions that the boats had been launched from western Libya ... and for verification of the presence of Ukrainian experts in the country, as well as formal explanations from Kyiv about their activities."

Russian Ship Was Stopping to Refuel

The eastern-based government said in a statement that the Russian ship had stopped at Benghazi port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, under maritime cooperation agreements between the two countries.

The government said port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and that normal operations had resumed after the fire was brought under control and the site secured.

It condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety, saying it would take legal and diplomatic measures against anyone found responsible.

The government stressed that Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine or to any armed conflict beyond its borders, saying its relations with friendly countries were a sovereign matter.

"The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts," it added.

The Mediterranean has seen some attacks on Russian-linked vessels during Russia's war in Ukraine.

In December 2025, Ukraine said it had struck a Russian-linked oil tanker with aerial drones in the Mediterranean, although the precise location of the attack was not clear.

In March of this year, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian LNG tanker with naval drones launched from the Libyan coast.