Highland neighbours of Queen Elizabeth weep as they bid farewell

For some of the mourners who gathered on Sunday in the Scottish Highlands village of Ballater, close to Queen Elizabeth's summer residence, watching her coffin pass by on Sunday felt like bidding farewell to a dear neighbour.

Hundreds of people lined a road in the village to witness the cortege of vehicles, including a hearse bearing the queen's remains, shortly after it left Balmoral Castle heading for Edinburgh via Aberdeen and Dundee.

"It was incredibly important for us to be here to see the queen off," Pauline Lawson, 62, said. "She loved Ballater, she loved Royal Deeside, and we loved her as well. There was no question that we would not be here to see her off."

"It's just very, very sad. I’m happy I was here to say our goodbyes," said Elizabeth Alexander, 69, who was born on the day that Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.