'The world is watching,' say architects of Australia's Indigenous referendum

Australia has a chance to fix its image as a global outlier by voting in favour of constitutionally recognising its Indigenous people, architects of the proposed change said.

Australians will be asked to vote in a referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee that can advise the parliament on matters affecting its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people.

"I think most of the world is watching," Megan Davis, constitutional lawyer and Aboriginal woman who is leading the campaign for the change, told Reuters in an interview.

The Sami parliament in Scandinavia and Canada's significant constitutional recognition of its Indigenous people are all examples of how similar countries, meaning those which were settled by the British Crown, have used particular mechanisms to recognise First Nations people, Davis said.

"But Australia hasn't done anything. So we're an outlier in the world," said Davis, who is one of the architects of the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, a document crafted by Aboriginal leaders that proposed the Voice to Parliament.