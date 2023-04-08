At elite Chinese university, Macron hails 'critical thinking'

French President Emmanuel Macron was given a rock star welcome by Chinese students at an elite university in Guangzhou where he took questions and hailed critical thinking in a country with tight media and political control.

On the final leg of a three-day visit to China, Macron travelled south to Guangzhou, a coastal port city which his office said symbolised China's openness to the world.

At the verdant campus of Sun Yat-sen university, excited students screamed Macron's name, grabbed him to shake his hand and took pictures with their mobile phones as he made his way to the gymnasium for a question-and-answer session.