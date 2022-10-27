UK PM Rishi Sunak says he's a 'visual representation' of links with India

Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, also conveyed his hope to Modi that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal.

"The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement," Sunak's office added.

Sunak's appointment to the nation's highest office this week delighted many Indians and drew appreciation from both sides of Britain's political divide as well as from US President Joe Biden, who called it a "groundbreaking milestone".