    বাংলা

    UK PM Rishi Sunak says he's a 'visual representation' of links with India

    Britain's first leader of Indian descent hopes to make further progress towards a trade deal, during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 05:52 PM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 05:52 PM

    Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday described himself as a "visual representation" of historic links between Britain and India, during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Sunak's office said.

    Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, also conveyed his hope to Modi that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal.

    "The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement," Sunak's office added.

    Sunak's appointment to the nation's highest office this week delighted many Indians and drew appreciation from both sides of Britain's political divide as well as from US President Joe Biden, who called it a "groundbreaking milestone".

    His elevation was made even sweeter for many by the fact it came on Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, and shortly after India observed seventy-five years of independence from British colonial rule.

    Meanwhile, Britain missed its stated deadline of Diwali this year to finalise a free trade agreement with India, a pact that aims to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

    Britain had completed the majority of sections of the agreement but would only sign off on the deal once happy that it is fair and reciprocal, trade department minister Greg Hands said on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2022.
    World faces most dangerous decade since World War II: Putin
    He says he has no regrets about sending troops into Ukraine and accuses the West of inciting the war
    View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022.
    World faces 2.8C rise after inadequate climate pledges: UN
    The gap between pledges and limiting warming to 2C is 15 GtCO2e a year and for 1.5C it is 23 GtCO2e a year
    The door of an emergency kitchen is seen in a former ciliv defence shelter, wich provided protection for people for two weeks after a nuclear attack and is nowadays used as a Cold War documentation centre, inside an underground station in Cologne, Germany, October 21, 2022.
    Russian nuclear rhetoric rekindles German Cold War fears
    Concerns of Germans that dissipated with the fall of the Berlin Wall are now creeping back after decades of peace
    Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken Mar 24, 2022.
    Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites
    The use of Western satellites to aid the Ukrainian war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’, a senior Russian foreign ministry official says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher