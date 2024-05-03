Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Fresh chaos, arrests on US college campuses as police flatten camp at UCLA

Helmeted police swarmed a tent city set up at the University of California in Los Angeles, using flash bangs and riot gear to push through lines of protesters

Fresh chaos, arrests on US colleges as police flatten UCLA camp
Law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator, as they clear out the protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles, California, May 2. REUTERS

Lisa Richwine and Arlene Washington

Reuters

Published : 03 May 2024, 09:08 AM

Updated : 03 May 2024, 09:08 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
Ipswich secure PL return to end 22-year wait
Ipswich secure PL return to end 22-year wait
Dozens of Myanmar BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh
Dozens of Myanmar BGP personnel flee to Bangladesh
India waits for details on arrests over Sikh separatist's murder
India waits for details on arrests over Sikh separatist's murder
2 Ashuganj units halt power production partially
2 Ashuganj units halt power production partially
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More