Trump raises China tariffs to 125pc, announces 90-day pause on others

He is also raising the tariff rate for China to 125 percent

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Apr 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he authorised a 90-day pause as part of his tariff plan but was also raising the tariff rate for China to 125 percent, effective immediately.

Trump's sudden reversal came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on imports from dozens of trading partners.

The new trade barriers have hammered markets, raised the odds of recession and prompted retaliatory responses from China and the European Union.

Trump said he would raise the tariff on Chinese imports to 125 percent from the 104 percent level that took effect at midnight. At the same time he said he would lower them in other countries also subject to his new targeted duties.

"I have authorised a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent, also effective immediately," Trump wrote on social media.