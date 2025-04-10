Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Trump raises China tariffs to 125pc, announces 90-day pause on others

He is also raising the tariff rate for China to 125 percent

Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Apr 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 12:11 AM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 12:11 AM

Related Stories
Trump set to sign orders to boost US coal
Trump set to sign orders to boost US coal
16 killed in Nigeria as villagers battle militants: police
16 killed in Nigeria as villagers battle militants: police
‘Trump administration food aid cuts put millions at risk’
‘Trump administration food aid cuts put millions at risk’
Russia, US to hold new round of consultations in Istanbul
Russia, US to hold new round of consultations in Istanbul
Read More
India shuts transit route: what are Bangladesh exporters' options?
India shuts transit route: what are Bangladesh exporters' options?
SSC exams begin Thursday
SSC exams begin Thursday
United have to be careful with Mainoo's return: Amorim
United have to be careful with Mainoo's return: Amorim
Saudis urged to hire more Bangladeshi workers
Saudis urged to hire more Bangladeshi workers
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More