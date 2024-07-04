Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Kenyan police arrival in Haiti marks new era for security, prime minister tells UN

Some 200 Kenyan police arrived in Haiti last week as part of the long-delayed mission mandated to help national police fight armed gangs that have taken over most of Haiti's capital

Kenyan police arrival in Haiti marks new era for security
Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Njambi Kinyungu looks to Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille during a UN Security Council meeting on security concerns in Haiti, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, July 3, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 04 Jul 2024, 01:03 AM

Updated : 04 Jul 2024, 01:03 AM

Related Stories
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
116 killed in India religious event stampede
116 killed in India religious event stampede
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
US awards Moderna $176m for bird flu vaccine development
US awards Moderna $176m for bird flu vaccine development
Read More
ACC seizes 6 Brahma cows from Sadeeq Agro
ACC seizes 6 Brahma cows from Sadeeq Agro
‘What’s the harm in granting transit to India?’ Hasina asks
‘What’s the harm in granting transit to India?’ Hasina asks
Current, financial account balances see big changes
Current, financial account balances see big changes
VP Harris top choice to replace Biden in election race: sources
VP Harris top choice to replace Biden in election race: sources
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More