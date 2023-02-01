China leads the world in counterfeit, pirated products: US report

"Counterfeit and pirated goods from China, together with transshipped goods from China to Hong Kong, accounted for 75% of the value of counterfeit and pirated goods seized by US Customs and Border Protection in 2021," the US government's latest report on "notorious markets" added.

The US government identified 39 online markets and 33 physical markets that reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

"This includes continuing to identify the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem as one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods in China," it added.

WeChat is China's most popular chat app with more than a billion active users and is owned by Chinese technology firm Tencent Holdings Limited.