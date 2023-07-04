    বাংলা

    Putin, Xi to attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India's Modi

    This will be Putin’s first appearance at an international event since he crushed a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June

    Krishn Kaushik
    Published : 4 July 2023, 02:50 AM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 02:50 AM

    Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday will hold an online summit hosted by India seeking to expand the influence of the Eurasian group by including Iran and opening a path to membership for Belarus.

    China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will participate in the virtual summit, which will be Putin’s first appearance at an international event since he crushed a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June.

    Formed in 2001 by China and Russia, with former Soviet central Asian states as members and joined later by India and Pakistan, the eight-member SCO is a political and security group that seeks to counter Western influence in Eurasia.

    While Iran is expected to be accepted as a member, Belarus will sign a memorandum of obligations which will lead to its membership later. When both countries, which have observer status and enjoy close ties to Moscow, are accepted as members of the SCO it will expand the grouping's western flank in both Europe and Asia.

    The summit takes place barely two weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden for a state visit, and the two countries called themselves "among the closest partners in the world".

    India, which holds the presidency of SCO and the G20 this year, has walked a diplomatic tightrope as relations between Western nations and a Russia-China partnership have been fraught due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and Beijing’s growing assertive presence in the global geopolitical theatre.

    Putin spoke to Modi in a call last week to discuss the aftermath of the quashed mercenary mutiny. During the discussion Modi reiterated a call for dialogue and diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine.

    Last year on the sidelines of the summit in Uzbekistan Modi told Putin that it is not the era of war, which is the closest India has come to addressing the issue of the war directly with the Russian leader.

    RUSSIAN OIL

    Both Putin and Xi are expected to visit New Delhi in September as India hosts the G20 summit, for which Biden and leaders of other member nations are also likely to be present.

    India has refused to blame Russia for the war and increased bilateral trade largely by lifting purchases of Russian oil to a record high, which has irked several western capitals.

    The summit on Tuesday will also see Modi sharing the virtual stage with Xi for the first time since November when the two leaders were present for the G20 summit in Indonesia.

    The relationship between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants has been frosty for over three years as they are involved in a continuing standoff on their Himalayan frontier.

    It will also bring Modi face to face online with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, 10 months after they both attended the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

    New Delhi announced last month that the summit will be held virtually, without providing any justification. India will hand over the presidency of the bloc to Kazakhstan at the summit.

    SCO member nations are expected to discuss Afghanistan, terrorism, regional security, climate change and digital inclusion, among other topics.

    Foreign Ministers of SCO members met in India’s coastal resort-state of Goa in May, which ended in old rivals India and Pakistan attacking each other over Kashmir, terrorism and a souring of bilateral ties.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Jun 28, 2019.
    Aborted mutiny 'somewhat weakened' Russian leader: Trump
    If Putin were no longer in power, however, "you don't know what the alternative is. It could be better, but it could be far worse," Trump said
    A video journalist films flags of countries participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting, outside the venue in Goa, India May 4, 2023.
    India to host SCO summit in virtual format in July
    The eight-member bloc's defence and foreign ministers attended in-person meetings in India earlier this year
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023.
    G7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia
    Western countries used the event to announce new sanctions against Moscow and vowed to pump even more weapons, military assistance and cash into the fight
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, walk to a flower wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 19 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023.
    G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine
    G7 leaders will discuss how to trace the trade in Russian diamonds with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan