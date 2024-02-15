Putin says he prefers 'more predictable' Biden over Trump

Putin allowed himself to opine on the two candidates, and even to discuss the sensitive issue of Biden's mental fitness, despite saying it would be wrong to interfere in the campaign.

"When I met with Biden in Switzerland - true, that was several years, three years ago - people were already saying he wasn't up to it. I didn't see anything of the kind," Putin said.

While appearing to defend Biden, he brought up an episode that embarrassed the US leader, when he banged his head while getting out of a helicopter in June last year.

"Well, which of us hasn't banged his head somewhere?" Putin said.

Trump, he said, "has been called a non-systemic politician; he has his own view on the topic of how the United States should develop relations with its allies."

Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999, but at 71 he is a decade younger than Biden and six years younger than Trump. He is certain to win a new six-year term in an election next month, from which two candidates who opposed the war in Ukraine have been disqualified for presenting invalid documentation.

In 2020, a report by the US Senate intelligence committee found Russia had tried to influence the 2016 US presidential election in order to help Trump, who defeated Hillary Clinton.