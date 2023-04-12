Choose democracy, Taiwan ruling party presidential candidate urges

"Former President Ma walked back into the framework of the 'One China' principle, whereas President Tsai is on the democratic path," Lai said.

"These will be the two completely different choices the country will face after 2024, so the 2024 election will decide Taiwan's direction - on the continuation of a democratic system, the next generation's happiness, as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

Ma, who held office from 2008 to 2016, is the first former Taiwanese president to ever visit China. Since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, no serving island leader has visited China.

At the end of his trip, Ma said Tsai's administration has led Taiwan into danger, forcing the island to choose "between peace and war."

The DPP criticised Ma for failing to defend Taiwan's sovereignty, but Ma said his trip proved that Taiwan and China could engage under the principle that both are part of a single China though each can have its own interpretation of the term.