Italy repatriates looted ancient artefacts from the US

Italy said it repatriated 266 ancient artefacts worth tens of millions of euros from the United States, where they had been brought and sold during the late 1990s by an international network of artefact smugglers.

The items, the oldest of which date back to the 9th century BC, include works belonging to the periods of the Etruscan civilisation, Magna Graecia and Imperial Rome.

A statement from a specialist unit of Italy's carabinieri police on Friday said the return of the artefacts was due to the cooperation between Italian and US judicial authorities.