South Korea's Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialogue with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address issues such as security and climate change.

At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea, Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to security of food and energy brought by climate change.