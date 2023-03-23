'If not now, when?': Emotional Australian PM advances Indigenous referendum

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese fought back tears on Thursday as he revealed the question the government wants to ask in a referendum on whether to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the country's constitution.

"If not now, when?," Albanese asked, choking up during a televised media conference, standing alongside several Indigenous leaders supporting the proposal.

"For many ... this moment has been a very long time in the making," Albanese said . "Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process, and that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion."

Australia is seeking to give more recognition to its Indigenous people, who have inhabited the continent for 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution.