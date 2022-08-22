Veteran Hong Kong democrat granted bail in major national security case

A Hong Kong court granted bail on Monday to veteran pro-democracy politician Albert Ho after more than a year in detention on charges linked to a national security case.

Ho, 70, led the city's largest opposition group, the Democratic Party, and is a lawyer who runs his own law firm.

He was earlier denied bail by a lower court magistrate. Media has reported that he is in poor health and has lung cancer.

High Court judge Johnny Chan referred to Ho's health in his judgement, warning that if he committed any acts endangering national security "his bail will be revoked and he won't be able to receive any kind of private medical care".