Taiwan opposition defends 'brave' China outreach after controversial visit

Late Saturday after he returned, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said Hsia was wrong to go and that opposition parties should recognise that China is "the instigator of the destruction of peace in the Taiwan Strait".

Speaking at the party's annual conference in Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, its chairman Eric Chu said that Hsia and others are "very brave and determined", and it was important to keep lines of communication open to prevent conflict.

"We know that there will be different opinions and a backlash, but the KMT must insist on doing the right thing," he said.

"What's more, if the two sides are in serious antagonism, no one can escape the risk of war."

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi, a senior KMT member who had called the merits of visiting China at this moment "debatable", declined to answer reporters' questions about Hsia at the congress.