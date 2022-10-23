China's next premier Li: A Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown

"Tradition is that somebody who becomes premier must be vice-premier before - this is totally against party convention," said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a US think tank, who described Li's performance in Shanghai as mediocre.

"We have not seen Li Qiang introduce any market-oriented reforms," said Lam.

A Chinese fund manager who declined to be named said general market feeling towards the new leadership lineup is negative.

"Hardly anyone in the line-up has profound understanding of the economy," he said. "Li is already seen as being better than the rest."

STEPPING STONE

As the top official in China's commercial hub and its most populous city, Li's position as Shanghai party chief has traditionally been a stepping stone towards a top-two role in China's power structure - including for Xi Jinping himself.

While numerous local-level officials have seen their careers derailed by coronavirus outbreaks on their watch under China's strict zero-COVID policy, they did not share Li's stature or history with Xi.

A native of Zhejiang province, Li was Xi's chief of staff - a role for the most trusted confidants - from 2004 to 2007 when Xi was party chief of Zhejiang.

Li's promotion to governor of the economic powerhouse province in 2013, the year Xi became president, meant he had been put on the path by Xi to be groomed for bigger roles.