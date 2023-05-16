Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire

Firefighters are on the scene as there are still small fires inside the building, and structural and risks assessments are being undertaken. Investigations into what caused the fire are under way, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Police said they will not have more information until the 92-room building is safe to enter, and there remains a risk the roof will collapse.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told breakfast television show AM that six were dead and police said that they expect the death toll will be fewer than 10.

Hipkins visited the site and spoke with emergency service providers.

"It is an absolute tragedy and it is a horrific situation," Hipkins told media after the visit.

"In the fullness of time, of course there will be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened but for now, the focus needs to be on dealing with the situation."