Japan earthquake: race against time to find survivors

Thousands of rescuers pressed on in their search for survivors of a New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 81 people in Japan, hoping to save as many as possible within a three day survival window that ends on Thursday afternoon.

"There are many people left behind in the collapsed buildings, waiting to be rescued," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference.

"We will use all of our efforts to rescue as many people as possible by this evening, when 72 hours will pass since the disaster," he said.

Survival rates drop off 72 hours after the quake, according to emergency responders.