    বাংলা

    China summons Japanese ambassador over actions at G7

    China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the G7 summit over the weekend

    Reuters
    Published : 22 May 2023, 02:45 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 02:45 AM

    China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the Group of Seven (G7) summit over the weekend, a ministry statement late on Sunday said.

    Sun said Japan collaborated with the other countries at the G7 summit "in activities and joint declarations ... to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," referring to the China-Japan Joint Statement of 1972.

    He said Japan's actions were detrimental to China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and that China is "strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes" them.

    "Japan should correct its understanding of China, grasp strategic autonomy, adhere to the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude," Sun said.

    The Chinese embassy in Britain had earlier asked London to stop slandering and smearing China to avoid further damage to China-UK relations.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an annual May Day rally, organised by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo, to demand higher pay and better working conditions, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 29, 2023.
    Japan PM to visit S Korea for summit with Yoon
    Fumio Kishida is expected to visit South Korea in coming weeks and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol on May 7 or 8, officials say
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the news media at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 6, 2023.
    Suspect in attack on Japan PM had sued government over election
    The smoke bomb incident raised alarming questions about the state of VIP security in Japan, less than a year after former premier Shinzo Abe was shot to death
    US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Japan, Friday, May 19, 2023.
    G7 tightens Russia sanctions
    A draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, walk to a flower wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 19 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023.
    G7 summit grapples with war in Ukraine
    G7 leaders will discuss how to trace the trade in Russian diamonds with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official said

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk