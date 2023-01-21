In a Tokyo supermarket, signs of struggle for Japanese business

Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise.

Steep price increases on surging raw materials costs are squeezing Japan's workers, as years of deflation or minimal rises give way to 41-year-high inflation of 4%.

And, while major companies are offering raises amid government pressure, many of the small and midsize firms that employ the vast number of Japanese workers cannot keep up.

But the situation is especially hard for retail businesses like Akiba's because the cost rises are so widespread that virtually nothing is untouched, preventing pay rises.