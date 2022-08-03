    বাংলা

    Taiwan says its military has increased alertness level, citizens should feel reassured

    Taiwan cabinet makes the statement after China announces military exercises in response to US House speaker's visit

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 03:17 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 03:17 AM

    Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation, after China announced a series of military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei.

    Taiwan's cabinet also said its citizens should feel reassured and that a national stabilisation fund for the stock market will closely watch the situation and react in a timely manner.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit condemned by China
    Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament
    China condemns the highest-level US visit to Taiwan, responding with a flurry of military exercises
    Not enough women: miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report
    Miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report
    A bombshell report published in June by the state government of Western Australia, detailed cases of "horrifying" behaviour against women
    From subway stations to shopping malls, Taiwan prepares its air-raid shelters
    Taiwan prepares its air-raid shelters
    Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack
    Macau to reopen city as no COVID infections detected for 9 days
    Macau to reopen city
    Beauty salons, fitness centres, and bars too will be allowed to resume operations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher