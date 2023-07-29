Rain hits northern China as Typhoon Doksuri rolls inland

Rain began to soak northern China on Saturday as Typhoon Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years, rolled toward Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan, and lashing China's coast.

A broad area encompassing the capital faces medium to high risk of rainstorm disasters over the coming three days, China's national forecaster said.

"Doksuri's intensity continues to weaken but the impact is far from over," the China Meteorological Administration said, warning the public to be vigilant and avoid high-risk areas in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region where localised rainfall could reach 600 mm (two feet).