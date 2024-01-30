Hong Kong leaders start legislative push to tighten national security laws

Hong Kong's leader confirmed on Tuesday his intention to pass fresh national security laws soon to build on sweeping legislation Beijing imposed on the city in 2020, saying the city has the constitutional responsibility to impose the new laws.

Some business people, diplomats and academics are watching developments closely, saying the prospect of new laws targeting espionage, state secrets and foreign influence, known as Article 23, could have a deep impact on the global financial hub.

A consultation document will be released later on Tuesday, Chief Executive John Lee said, and the government will attempt to pass the legislation "as soon as possible".

"Why now? We can't wait. We can't afford to wait any longer," Lee said.

"While we, society as a whole, looks calm and looks very safe, we still have to watch out for potential sabotage, undercurrents that try to create troubles," he said, saying some foreign agents could still be active in Hong Kong.