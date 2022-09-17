China's Vice President Wang Qishan to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at the invitation of the British government, the ministry of foreign affairs said on Saturday.

The BBC reported on Friday that the Chinese delegation visiting London for the queen's Monday funeral would not be allowed to view her coffin at a lying-in-state vigil inside parliament.

Some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned by Beijing for criticising alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China denies any such abuses.