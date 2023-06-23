    বাংলা

    Chinese authorities focus on fire hazards following restaurant blast

    China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued an emergency circular, urging all localities in the country to investigate "hidden dangers" and strengthen supervision and inspection

    Reuters
    Published : 23 June 2023, 03:59 AM
    Updated : 23 June 2023, 03:59 AM

    China's State Council Security Committee and municipal and provincial governments have held emergency video conferences and issued warnings about fire hazards and safety in the wake of a blast in China's northwest that killed 31 on Wednesday.

    Wednesday's explosion at a BBQ restaurant prompted President Xi Jinping to order a safety overhaul across China, calling on all regions to rectify safety risks.

    Another deadly fire at a hospital in Beijing in April killed 29 people.

    Following a hastily convened video conference on Thursday, Beijing mayor Yin Yong stressed that close attention should be paid to investigating and rectifying fire hazards.

    Beijing's municipal government, as well as the provincial governments of Sichuan, Guizhou and Hainan have all called attention to fire dangers and the safe handling of liquefied gas.

    Sichuan's Governor Huang Qiang said his province would immediately carry out an investigation and treatment of gas safety hazards.

