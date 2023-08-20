Taiwan details China drills, VP says election not China's to call

That included Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets, according to a map the ministry published, though there was no immediate sign China was continuing its exercises on Sunday.

Taiwanese officials had said China was likely to conduct military exercises near the island, using Lai's US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of next year's presidential election and make them "fear war".

In an interview broadcast late Saturday with a Taiwanese television station but conducted while he was in New York last weekend, Lai said it was not up to China to decide who wins the election.

"It's not who China likes today, and then they can assume the post. This goes against the spirit of Taiwan's democracy, and represents huge damage to Taiwan's democratic system," he said.

China should not "make a fuss over nothing" when it comes to foreign travel by Taiwanese leaders, Lai said.

"My position is that Taiwan is not a part of the People's Republic of China. We are willing to link up with the international community and talk to China under the guarantee of security."