Kazakhstan strips ex-president's family of legal immunity

Kazakhstan's parliament on Friday repealed a law that gave former president Nursultan Nazarbayev's immediate family immunity from prosecution, and took away his status as a leader of the nation.

Nazarbayev, 82, ran the oil-rich Central Asian nation between 1989-2019, and created a personality cult during his three decades at the helm. He initially retained sweeping powers when he resigned and nominated close ally Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a successor.

But the two politicians appeared to fall out early last year amid violent protests across the former Soviet republic which Tokayev said were part of an attempted coup; 238 people were killed as protesters, who seized and torched government buildings in several cities, clashed with security forces.