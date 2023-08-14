    বাংলা

    Taiwan will not back down to threats, Taiwan VP says on US trip

    Taiwan and the US both say the stopovers are routine, but China has denounced them and called VP Lai a separatist "troublemaker"

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2023, 03:12 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2023, 03:12 AM

    Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down in the face of authoritarian threats, the island's vice president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.

    William Lai, also frontrunner to be Taiwan's next president at January elections, is in the United States on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.

    Taiwan and the United States both say the stopovers, including one in San Francisco on the way back, are routine, but China has denounced them and called Lai a separatist "troublemaker".

    Lai told a supporters lunch in New York on Sunday that "if Taiwan is safe, the world is safe, if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, then the world is peaceful", according to Taiwan's presidential office.

    "No matter how great the threat of authoritarianism is to Taiwan, we absolutely will not be scared nor cower, we will uphold the values of democracy and freedom," he said.

    China considers Taiwan its most important diplomatic issue, and is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, which is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier.

    China has a particular dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan independence", a red line for Beijing which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

    WILLING TO TALK

    Lai, who has pledged to maintain peace and the status quo, reiterated in New York that on the basic principle of dignity and parity he was "very willing" to talk to China and seek peace and stability.

    But Lai said he will protect Taiwan's sovereignty, that only Taiwan's people can decide their future and that the Republic of China - Taiwan's formal name - and the People's Republic of China are "not subordinate to each other".

    Lai's speech was attended by Ingrid Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan, a US government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan.

    Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response.

    Still, Taiwanese officials say China is likely to launch military drills this week near Taiwan, using Lai's US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of a next year's election and make them "fear war".

    On Monday, the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army, which has responsibility for the area around Taiwan, showed pictures on its WeChat account of troops practicing storming a beach, though did not give the location, timing or specifically mention Taiwan.

    It said the soldiers guided armoured vehicles "to the enemy frontline positions and launched a fierce attack".

    China carried out war games around Taiwan in April after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from California where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while also on a transit on her way back from Central America.

    RELATED STORIES
    China's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned a brief US visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai, saying he was a separatist and "troublemaker through and through"
    China condemns visit of 'troublemaker' Taiwan VP to US
    China's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned a brief US visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai, saying he was a separatist and "troublemaker through and through"
    Taiwan's Vice President William Lai makes a speech at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party annual congress in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 16, 2023.
    Taiwan steeling itself for Chinese drills over VP's US visit
    The drills could start shortly after Taiwan vice president's stopover in San Francisco and could be part of upcoming annual exercises by China's Eastern Theatre Command
    Taiwan's Vice President William Lai makes a speech at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party annual congress in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 16, 2023.
    China slams planned US visit of Taiwan presidential frontrunner
    Separatist presidential frontrunner Vice President William Lai is running to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen at Taiwan's next election in January
    Taiwan's Vice President William Lai assumes the chairmanship of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan, January 18, 2023.
    Taiwan presidential front-runner says he can keep peace with China
    Lai, Taiwan's vice president and the candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, has consistently led the majority of opinion polls ahead of the January election

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain